Get up to 65% off at the TOMS Surprise Sale

If you want to take home some new TOMS today, you'd better step to it; the footwear brand's Surprise Sale will be over by midnight. A selection of styles for men, women, and kids are up to 65% off, including several seasonally appropriate shoes that will keep your toes toasty until spring.

Snag a pair of classic slip-ons (you know the ones) for as low as $15, including a few holiday-themed pairs. Or opt for new shoes that barely look like TOMS at all: The Waterproof Twig Oiled Suede Ashland Boots ($80, original price $170; tomssurprisesale.com) can help guys tackle winter weather in style, while the Honey Leather Faux Shearling Ella Booties ($60, original price $130; tomssurprisesale.com) are perfect for keeping ladies looking trendy and feeling cozy. Some sunglasses are even among the deals—yes, you'll still be wearing sunglasses when it's cold outside.

And as with all TOMS purchases, your money will support the brand's initiatives that help people around the world. The Surprise Sale doesn't come around all that often, so move your feet to take advantage of these low prices ASAP.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.