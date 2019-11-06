Time is running out to build a custom makeup kit at Tarte's biggest sale of the year

If your makeup routine feels more drab than fab, today's the day to give your cosmetics collection a boost. Tarte's Custom Kit Sale, happening now, is the beauty brand's biggest blowout of the year. The catch? It only lasts for 24 hours, or while supplies last.

For those who have yet to test out Tarte, the cruelty-free brand is all about natural beauty, literally. Their products are formulated with naturally derived ingredients and without parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, triclosan, & gluten. Tarte even offers a selection of vegan-friendly options.

With this deal, you can bring home 6 full-size products, along with a fun, metallic bag to store them in, for just $63—normally, that haul would cost you upwards of $200, according to the retailer. And to boot, the whole thing ships for free.

Tarte Beauty Custom Kit ($63, originally $200+; tartecosmetics.com)

To build the kit, shoppers will choose one item from a selection of popular products in each category: foundation, face, eyes, mascara, lips, body & brushes, and kit bags. Tarte's famous Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation (originally $39; tartecosmetics.com), featuring SPF 15, is included in the sale, as well as the best-selling Shape Tape Foundation in either the matte or hydrating formulations (originally $25; tartecosmetics.com), Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette (originally $19; tartecosmetics.com), Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel (originally $18; tartecosmetics.com), Maneater Mascara (originally $23; tartecosmetics.com), Color Splash Lipstick (originally $21; tartecosmetics.com), and much more.

In addition to the kit, Tarte aficionados can also bring home the brand's top-selling Shape Tape Contour Concealer ($20, originally $27; tartecosmetics.com) for $7 off its usual price, a rare discount.

The last time this sale ran, various custom kit products and shades started selling out early, so if you want the full breadth of Tarte's range at your disposal as you craft the kit of your cosmetic dreams, you should shop as soon as possible.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.