If your makeup routine feels more drab than fab, today’s the day to give your cosmetics collection a boost. Tarte’s Custom Kit Sale, happening now, is the beauty brand’s biggest blowout of the year. The catch? It only lasts for 24 hours or until sold out.

Tarte Beauty Custom Kit ($65, originally starting at $216+; tartecosmetics.com)

With this deal, you can bring home seven full-size products along with a flashy bag of your choosing to store them in for just $65 — normally, that haul would cost you upward of $216, according to the retailer. And to boot, the whole thing ships for free.

To build the kit, shoppers will choose one item from a selection of popular products in each category: mascara, lips, eyes, blush and bronzer, foundation, setting spray and moisturizer and kit bags. It’s the ideal time to snag a few of our favorites: Tarte’s bestselling Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush ($29; tartecosmetics.com); Maracuja Tinted Moisturizer ($29; tartecosmetics.com); Shape Tape Eye Cream ($35; tartecosmetics.com); Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara ($23; tartecosmetics.com); Maracuja Juicy Lip ($19; tartecosmetics.com); Double Take Eyeliner ($24; tartecosmetics.com) and so much more.

In addition to the kit, Tarte aficionados can also bring home the brand’s top-selling Shape Tape Contour Concealer ($20, originally $29; tartecosmetics.com) for $9 off its usual price — a rare discount.

For those who have yet to test out Tarte, the cruelty-free brand is all about natural beauty. Its products are formulated with naturally derived ingredients and without parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, triclosan and gluten. Tarte even offers a selection of vegan-friendly options.

The last time this sale ran, various custom kit products and shades started selling out early, so if you want the full breadth of Tarte’s range at your disposal as you craft the kit of your cosmetic dreams, you should shop as soon as possible.

