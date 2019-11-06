The perfect gift for every guy on your list

Walk down the aisle any men's department during the holidays, and you're guaranteed to be confronted with the same old gift ideas for him: corny flasks, questionable food baskets, and dime-a-dozen matching ties and pocket square sets. (Ahem, these two accessories should never match perfectly.)

This holiday season, stay home instead and score the absolute best gifts for guys — thanks to our expertly curated, constantly updated gift guide. Choose from items that will feel highly personal, affordable fashion finds that makes even the well-dressed giddy, useful tools that will make his life easier, tech he'll love, and much more. From your father-in-law to your partner in crime, there's something here for every man on your gift list.

For the obsessed

Millennium Falcon Cufflinks by Star Wars ($65; cufflinks.com)

These etched cufflinks are sure to excite any diehard "Star Wars" fan and are a clever choice as the third and final chapter in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy is released this holiday season. Tastefully sized at less than an inch across and with a fixed logo backing, the force is strong with these accessories.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com)

Get a little spicy with this gourmet hot sauce, which has more than 1,000 positive reviews. Featuring black truffle oil from northern Italy and organic agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico, the smooth sauce is free of preservatives.

_______________________________________________________________________________

NFL Uniform Money Clip ($95; uncommongoods.com)

It's one thing to tolerate (er, appreciate) his team spirit; it's another to find a gift made from football uniforms actually used in games! The hand-cut material is sewn to eco-leather, and you can choose from nine popular NFL teams. This is truly a one-of-a-kind find that's worth cheering for.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129.99 for preorder; amazon.com)

If the traditional Echo Show is too big at 10 inches, and the Echo Show 5 is too small at just 5, then this is the Goldilocks voice assistant screen experience. This new 8-inch version (releasing November 21, now available for preorder) has the same high resolution as its big sister, but it comes in at a more affordable price point. From hands-free video-viewing experiences to seeing who is at the front door, it's one screen that deserves your time.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Everlane ReDown Reversible Puffer ($178; everlane.com)

Have you ever noticed some men seem to have more coats than shoes? Here's a twofer he'll love: Made from renewed plastic bottles and recycled down and fill, this Everlane jacket is a cozy puffer in neutral green on one side and a fashionable parka in a confident copper color on the other.

_______________________________________________________________________________

'21 Lessons for the 21st Century' in Paperback ($14.49; amazon.com)

From the author of "Sapiens," this read goes deep into untangling the global challenges facing current generations. From politics to tech, the world-renowned author offers expert insights into what one might expect in the future (and what to do about it). It could easily be the heaviest thing in his stocking this year — but it's worth every word.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Six-Month Whole Bean Coffee Subscription ($108; driftaway.coffee)

Give your coffee connoisseur a personal and unique experience with a subscription for freshly roasted coffee that's rooted in sustainability and social consciousness. All curated, fair-trade Driftaway coffees include the stories of the farmers and have flavor profiles that make each sip wholly satisfying.

For the jet-setters and road warriors

The Away Bigger Carry-On in Limited-Edition 'Towncar' ($295; awaytravel.com)

Trimmed in premium tan leather, this dapper and limited-time design from Away luggage has all the features of the year-round version that's earned nearly 3,000 5-star reviews. From the lifetime guarantee to the smart inner compartments to the TSA-approved lock, this carry-on is a winning choice for any frequent flyer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ministry of Supply Men's Aero Dress Shirt ($115; ministryofsupply.com)

Fashion insiders love these dress shirts (choose from a dozen styles) because of the wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking technology. It's the ultimate trifecta for what any man on the go needs in his work armor: He'll always look crisp, cool and stylish.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Derrick RFID Flip ID Bifold ($48; fossil.com)

A classic bifold is nice, and one that's personalized is thoughtful. But throw in RFID technology to prevent credit card chips from being scanned by sketchy people in passing — and now you've got the ultimate wallet for the modern man. Choose from four colors, all in a soft leather.

_______________________________________________________________________________

12-Volt PVC Plastic Auto Vacuum Cleaner ($29.95; homedepot.com)

This small but mighty vacuum can easily be stashed under a car seat, which makes it a genius gift for any road warrior. Simply plug it into the volt socket and then utilize the 11 feet of cord to do a quick cleanup. It includes a crevice tool and brush attachment.

_______________________________________________________________________________

ABC Jogger ($128; lululemon.com)

While the office-friendly ABC Pant Slim is one of Lululemon's most popular menswear options, these joggers are a fantastic choice to wear while traveling. They're so sleek and stylish that he'll never want to take them off — until, that is, it's time to throw on the fresh, aforementioned dressier pair waiting in his suitcase.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Goodthreads Men's Soft Cotton Shawl Cardigan Sweater (starting at $34.91; amazon.com)

The experienced traveler knows that layers are key when jet-setting and changing climates — and this super affordable, ultrasoft shawl cardigan offers a low-risk, stylish gift idea. Made from 100% cotton, it comes in 15 colors, and its mid-weight means it can easily be worn over a shirt or under a jacket.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kiehl's Since 1851 Facial Fuel Favorites Set ($48, originally $61; nordstrom.com)

Forget the hotel toiletries; make sure he reaches for this top-notch, tried and true skin care. With this limited-edition set exclusive to Nordstrom, he can first refresh tired skin with the travel-sized energizing gel cleanser, then rehydrate with the moisturizer, and finally depuff any dark circles with the eye treatment, which is packed with vitamin B3.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Baboon Backpack 22L ($89; baboontothemoon.com)

Trendy, durable and highly coveted thanks to styles often being sold out, this adventure luggage brand is built to last. The vast array of colors offers something for every personality, and this particular backpack is deceptively roomy. The durable water-repellent coating, reinforced padded shoulder straps, and multiple compartments offer much-needed functionality that helps deliver on the brand's promise of surviving any adventure.

For the guy's guy

Black + Decker 6-Volt Alkaline Cordless Powered Screwdriver ($8.66; homedepot.com)

If he doesn't already own one of these, this stocking stuffer will be a game-changer because of how obviously helpful it is. This electric screwdriver is easy to grip, comes with batteries, and has simple features like a forward/reverse switch, a lock and a double-ended bit.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Men's Bartlett Jacket ($119.99; carhartt.com)

Rugged but not rigid, this triple-stitched seamed, hooded jacket is made of 100% cotton duck and keeps out the cold with its sherpa lining and rib knit cuffs. Six pockets and both a zipper and snaps complete the functionality of what will be his new favorite coat. Choose from four colors and both regular or big-and-tall sizing.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener ($35; uncommongoods.com)

This stylish canvas case is the drinking accessory he never knew he needed (but will never forget from now on). There's a removable six-pack separator, a steel bottle opener attached, and a strap for easy carrying. For an added touch of excitement, fill it with his favorite craft brews before you gift it!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban Unisex Classic Wayfarer Sunglasses ($153; bloomingdales.com)

Made in Italy, a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses is a tasteful choice for any guy on your list. These black-framed shades are sleek, timeless and trusted, all at a super reasonable price for high-quality sunglasses.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stainless Steel 5/8 Blade Straight Razor ($195; theartofshaving.com)

Is there anything more masculine than a straight-razor shave? This heavy-weighted stainless steel handle is recommended for the man who's done this before — which means he'll appreciate this handcrafted, high-quality gift more than a wannabe newbie would. The carbon steel, hollow ground blade allows for a super-close and clean shave that's in a league of its own, just like the man receiving this gift.

_______________________________________________________________________________

One SL Speaker ($179; sonos.com)

Pay for only what you need, while still getting a slick and high-quality speaker. Specifically, this electronic from Sonos doesn't have built-in voice control (which you definitely don't need if you already have that feature as part of your home theater system). The One SL is compact enough for a countertop, rich enough to be used on its own, and versatile enough to be paired with other speakers and accessories.

For the one always In the know

Allbirds Men's Wool Runners ($95; allbirds.com)

The signature style of this highly coveted brand, these moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating wool runners are considered a must-have by any Allbirds fan (or soon-to-be fan). From the super soft and comfy feel to the machine washable option to its low-carbon footprint, this shoe is sure to impress owners and onlookers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stretch Washed Chinos ($98; bonobos.com)

With Bonobos' signature curved waistband, contrasting pocket liners, and availability in 30-ish colors, these chinos are a reliable, fashionable choice for men of all ages. Made with 98% cotton and 2% lycra for stretch, they'll become a staple in his wardrobe. (And if not, the "ninja" customer service is always very accommodating.)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Men's Santa Unicorn Christmas Sweater ($39.95; amazon.com)

Turn "Ho, ho, ho!" into "Ha ha ha!" with this cheeky, festive sweater depicting Santa riding a unicorn (and in space, while holding a sword, no less). The Tipsy Elves brand is all about outrageous fun — which sounds like the perfect attitude for a rockin' holiday party.

_______________________________________________________________________________

GTX Duffel Bag ($95; mackweldon.com)

Designed to be durable, the GTX duffel bag features water-resistant wax canvas, a sturdy and protective rubber bottom, and an anti-odor inner lining. Six interior pockets and a shoe compartment complete the functionality for all your guy's needs — gym, travel, whatever.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Veja V-10 Sneaker ($150; nordstrom.com)

Not only are they on trend around the globe, Veja sneakers are environmentally friendly. They're made from recycled water bottles, come in a variety of styles, and are the perfect gift for a stylish guy who appreciates alternative approaches for a better, more sustainable world.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bombas Burchar Socks ($12; nordstrom.com)

Level up your stocking-stuffer staples with a pair of well-made Bombas — easily one of the most preferred sock choices for any guy in the know. Mid-foot arch support, a stretchy knit blend, and the signature Bombas logo will have him reaching for these socks often.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wrinkle-Free Performance Flannel Shirt ($109; untuckit.com)

A rising star in the men's fashion world, UnTuckit has taken its top performance styles and given them a flannel flair. Choose from five fits for a tailored look — all while appreciating the perfect length and style that encourage the wearer to keep his shirt untucked. What's not to love about that?

For you, but technically for him

Dad Bod Gift Set ($50, originally $67.50; dollarshaveclub.com)

You don't have to be a Dollar Shave Club member to buy or send one of its gift sets, which is great news for any guy who has yet to experience the brand's superior razors. Along with a metal handle and four six-bladed stainless steel razors, this set includes always-handy essentials like shave butter, deodorant, hand cream and more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Therapedic Weighted Cooling Blanket ($149.99 - $229.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Tired of battling over the room temperature and bedroom blankets? This exclusive blanket has a weighted insert with pellets that helps sleepers feel embraced and soothed while they're still kept cool. You can choose between 8 and 25 pounds, and you'll want to choose a blanket that's approximately 10% of the sleeper's body weight. (The blanket goes up in size overall as you go higher in weight.)

_______________________________________________________________________________

The King of Jacks Deluxe Skin Care Set ($49, originally $79; nordstrom.com)

This vegan skin care line is free of all the nasties (parabens, sulfates, you name it) and this particular limited-edition gift set offers head-to-toe freshness. Even though it's just five products, it has everything he needs to cleanse, hydrate, and shave. The beard lube conditioner is particularly enticing for taming scratchy winter facial hair.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Back to the '80s Gift Box ($39.99; gourmetgiftbaskets.com)

Here's a sweet treat that you'll hopefully be able to get your hands on once opened. Handmade brownies, blondies, cookies, and — best of all! — whoopie pies are nestled into an '80s-themed gift box that will invoke instant nostalgia.

_______________________________________________________________________________

J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($128; jcrew.com)

A cool look that's also cuddle-worthy? Yes, please. You can always count on J.Crew for a high-quality, classic striped crewneck sweater —but it's even better when it's cashmere. It's soft and warm while still lightweight, and the light-blue-on-navy-blue stripes can work year-round.

_______________________________________________________________________________

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($74.88; amazon.com)

Scoring around 500 5-star reviews for its streamlined size, ease of use, and reliable cold brew results, this kitchen goodie packs a punch for under a hundred bucks. It fits neatly in the fridge, and users have raved about how they've found their own perfect way to cold brew. (Hint: Use freshly ground coffee for best results!)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.