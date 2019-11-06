Fossil's new Hybrid HR watch is a smartwatch in disguise

Fossil on Wednesday announced a new addition to its smartwatch lineup. The Hybrid HR looks a lot like an analog watch, complete with dedicated watch hands, with a 42mm always-on display just below them. The Hybrid HR with a leather watchband is available right now, starting at $195 directly from Fossil. While the Hybrid HR with a stainless steel band is available for $215 from Fossil.

The display uses similar technology that Amazon's Kindle has, meaning it's always on and doesn't use a lot of power. It's used to show you health stats, such as your step count, heart rate, or weather. It can also show you notifications that are synced from your smartphone.

According to Fossil, the Hybrid HR's battery life should be around two weeks, with fast charging bringing the battery back to 80-percent in around an hour.

In addition to tracking your daily activity, including steps and distance traveled, the Hybrid HR will monitor and track your heart rate, your sleep, and log workouts.

There are three buttons on the right side that are used to scroll through your messages and navigate the "smart" functionality of the watch.

You'll need an iPhone or Android device, running at least iOS 9 or Android 5 (almost all phones released in the last couple of years meet those requirements).

On paper, the Hybrid HR appears to be a watch that's meant for someone who likes the look and feel of a more traditional watch but wants the added benefit of a modern smartwatch. It's a compromise that will surely be appealing, especially if the battery life really does reach two weeks.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.