The Echo Dot with Clock is just $39.99 with Prime shipping

The Echo Dot with Clock, which we called a useful upgrade in our full review, just launched a few weeks back, but it's discounted to just $39.99, undercutting the price of an Echo Dot.

Best yet, it's available for order from Amazon in the one and only sandstone color. Beware: These will ship later this month, but the good news is you're scoring one for $20 off.

And Dot with Clock really doesn't change much. It keeps the compact design with a solid speaker inside. In fact, we found that it was mostly distortion-free and was a great device for casual listening. The big change is, of course, is the LED display, which lets you see the time, volume levels and even the weather. If you're an avid fan of Alexa timers or want a smart alarm clock, it's a no-brainer upgrade.

The Echo Dot with Clock at $39.99 is a terrific deal, and you can pick one up here. Furthermore, this is an ideal stocking stuffer or first night of Hanukkah gift. It's a dependable and compact smart speaker for the masses.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.