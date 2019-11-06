Apple's newest Airpods are already on sale

Its only been a few weeks since Apple unveiled AirPods Pro, but that's not stopping Amazon from discounting the latest true wireless buds to hit the market. You can currently save $14.01 and score a pair of AirPods Pro for just $234.99. It brings the $249.99 price down by a bit.

It's not the most significant discount, but for just a few weeks since launch, this is pretty remarkable. Make no mistake — we're big fans of AirPods Pro, and it's evident in our full review. From noise cancellation to a better seal in the ear, Apple made a pro version of truly wireless earbuds.

CNN Underscored even declared AirPods Pro to best true wireless earbuds on the market, checking off the boxes for comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise canceling, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

No word on how long this sale will last, but the other positive is that AirPods Pro are in stock on Amazon with shipping estimates of one to two days. Act fast and score a discount on the best true wireless earbuds.

