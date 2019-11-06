If you’re in the market for Apple’s AirPods Pro, you’re in luck: Woot! has the true wireless buds down to the lowest price they’ve ever been. You can currently score a pair of AirPods Pro for just $214.99, down from their usual $249.99 price.

AirPods Pro ($214.99, originally $249.99; woot.com)

This discount is only live for one day, and it’s applied once you add the AirPods Pro to your cart. The earbuds are listed at $224.99, but once you get to checkout you’ll see an extra $10 off applied to your cart.

Make no mistake — we’re big fans of AirPods Pro, and it’s evident in our full review. From noise cancellation to a better seal in the ear, the Pro is a solid improvement on Apple’s previous true wireless earbuds. CNN Underscored even named the AirPods Pro to best true wireless earbuds on the market, checking off the boxes for comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise canceling, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

Remember, this sale is only available on Monday, so act fast and score this discount on the best true wireless earbuds. For more Apple great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.