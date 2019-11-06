New Delhi (CNN) A man has been arrested after allegedly murdering 10 people in India by giving them cyanide-laced religious offerings or medicine and then stealing their cash, gold or silver, according to police.

Vellanki Simhadri, 38, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly confessing to killing 10 people in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh between February 2018 and October 2019, police said.

According to police documents, Simhadri is alleged to have given some of the victims prasadam -- a type of religious offering eaten by Hindus and Sikhs -- which was laced with cyanide, a chemical used to clean metals and in manufacturing which can be fatal in high doses. In other cases, he is alleged to have told the victims that the cyanide was a traditional medicine.

In nine of the cases, Simhadri allegedly stole property from the victims, according to documents released by police in Eluru, a city in Andhra Pradesh.

The first alleged victim, Vallabhaneni Umamahewara, died in his garden on February 15, 2018. Police allege Simhadri gave Umamahewara, 63, cyanide-laced prasadam, claiming it would help improve his chances of receiving good luck. Simhadri then allegedly stole 4 million rupees ($56,400) and one silver ring from the victim.

