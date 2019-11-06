China fears young people are addicted to video games. Now it's imposing a curfew

Hong Kong (CNN) China has announced a curfew on online gaming for minors among new measures aimed at curbing video game addiction.

The official government guidelines will be applied to all online gaming platforms operating in the country, mostly notably Tencent , the world's biggest gaming company.

Under the new rules, gamers aged under 18 will be banned from playing online games between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. On weekdays, minors can only play for 90 minutes, while they may play up to three hours per day on weekends and public holidays.

The guidelines also place restrictions on the amount of money minors can transfer to their online gaming accounts. Gamers aged between eight and 16 years old can only top up 200 yuan ($29) per month, while the maximum amount for those between 16 and 18 will be 400 yuan ($57).

China is the world's largest gaming market , accounting for a quarter of global revenue, according to market research firm Newzoo. It expected China's total gaming revenue to reach $38 billion in 2018.

