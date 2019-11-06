(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN.
-- House committees have released senior US diplomat Bill Taylor's testimony transcript in the impeachment inquiry.
-- Analysis: The first black candidate for the position has been elected as attorney general in Kentucky and Mitch McConnell should be smiling about it. Here's why.
-- The Dutch Royal Military Police investigated a suspicious situation at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. It turned out to be a false alarm.
-- Democrats were celebrating Tuesday night while President Trump and Republicans were left to explain why they were behind in one of the reddest states in the nation.
-- 14-year-old Alaina Gassler from West Grove, Pennsylvania, won a $25,000 prize for creating a prototype that will eliminate a car's blind spots.
-- Authorities are trying to learn who is behind the killing of nine Mormon family members in Mexico.
-- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport opened a brand new $1 billion terminal with some favorite NOLA restaurants.
-- A Miami father fears for his children after his wife took them to join ISIS. She's now dead and he can't find his children.
-- Japan voluminous greenery is beginning to transform into unrecognizable masses of snow. Explore the spectacular snow monsters that lurk in Japan.
-- After three years, the late singer George Michael's latest song has been released.