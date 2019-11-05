Last month was the warmest October on record globally. Here's what it means for climate change

(CNN) As we rolled into November, scientists discovered last month was the warmest October on record globally.

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service , which analyzes temperature data from around the planet, said October 2019 was the warmest in their data record, which goes back to 1979.

Globally, October was 0.69 degrees Celsius (1.24 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the average of all the Octobers in the 30-year span from 1981-2010, Copernicus said in its report. Last month narrowly edged out the previous record for October, set in 2015, by only 0.01 degrees Celsius (0.018 degrees Fahrenheit).

Taking only European temperatures into account, October 2019 was the third-warmest going back to 1979. The same months in 2001 and 2006 were warmer, Copernicus said.

The heat was spread out across the globe.

Read More