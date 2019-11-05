(CNN) Firefighters battling the Getty Fire last week found a wedding ring in a box submerged in water. The ring would be the only thing that survived when Patty Shales home burned to the ground.

It was almost by chance that the firefighters spotted the ring on October 30. They were packing up their equipment and along the street, in the gutter, was a small box submerged in water, Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Jaime Moore said during a Tuesday press conference CNN affiliate KABC attended.

"There was one house in the area that was severely burned down," said Moore. "And I hate to say it, but it was destroyed and there wasn't anything left."

Shales and Moore at the press conference.

Moore said he thought that the ring came from that home, so he made a note and kept it in safe keeping. On Friday, when residents were allowed back in to the area, Moore said he was checking IDs when Shales came by and he recognized her address.

"I had the unfortunate task of telling her that her house had been destroyed, " he said. "But I asked her to hold on a minute and that I might have something for her."

