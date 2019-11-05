Pennsylvania woman accused of faking cancer received over $10,000 in donations, authorities say

(CNN) A Pennsylvania woman faces theft charges for allegedly faking cancer and collecting donations exceeding $10,000 through GoFundMe and Facebook, according to a complaint obtained by CNN affiliate KYW.

Chester County resident Jessica Smith, 32, started a GoFundMe page and a Facebook fundraiser claiming she had been diagnosed with hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC) and was "facing tremendous medical bills, travel costs, and paying for the care of her children and missed work," according to the criminal complaint filed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Chester County. Smith said she was receiving chemotherapy at Penn Medicine, the complaint said.

All the money raised by the fundraisers — which totaled more than $10,000 — was deposited into Smith's joint bank accounts with her husband, according to the complaint.

In a statement to CNN, GoFundMe maintained that misuse of the platform is very rare.

"In this case, the campaign was reported to our team and we are working with local law enforcement to assist in the investigation," said GoFundMe spokeswoman Meghan Scripture. "All donations will be refunded to the donors in full and the user has been banned from the platform."

