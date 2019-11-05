A New Jersey woman has been missing for nearly a week. She went to see a psychic before she vanished

(CNN) Stephanie Parze was supposed to text her parents after getting home, but they never heard from her.

Authorities have been searching for Parze, 25, for nearly a week after she vanished from her home in Freehold, New Jersey, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

She was last seen by her parents on October 30 after the family returned home from visiting a psychic in New Brunswick, CNN affiliate WABC reported

After spending the evening with them, Parze briefly stopped by her parent's house and then drove about 5 miles to her grandmother's house, where she lived, CNN affiliate WCBS reported

The makeup artist and babysitter was supposed to text or call her parents but she never did. Hours later, she didn't show up to work, her family says.

