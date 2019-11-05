Police are searching for a missing Clark Atlanta University student

Atlanta (CNN)Atlanta police are searching for a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student who has been missing for nearly a week.
Alexis Crawford last spoke to her family on October 30. She was last seen later that night in her off-campus apartment by her roommate, police said. Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of Crawford taken in a business before she disappeared.
Crawford's roommate told police she saw Crawford around midnight before going to bed, a police report said. Crawford was not in the apartment the next morning when the roommate left for class, and the front door was locked with a dead bolt, the roommate told police.
Crawford's sister said they communicated around 8:44 p.m. on October 30. Crawford asked her sister what she planned to do over the weekend. Crawford's sister said, "Nothing." Crawford didn't respond to text messages after that, her sister told police.
Crawford's mother told police her daughter was in good spirits and laughing when they spoke on October 30. Crawford's family reported her missing on November 1.
Atlanta police responded to a missing person call at Crawford's apartment not far from the Clark Atlanta campus.
Crawford's Apple iPhone, identification and debit card were missing from the apartment. Her phone charger and keys were found inside of the apartment on the end table by the couch, the police report said.
The family said they suspect something is wrong because at least one family member talks to Crawford every day regardless of how busy she is, CNN affiliate WSB reported.
Crawford, a senior at Clark Atlanta, is one of 10 children, WSB reported.
"I just want you to come home and be safe, and I hope ... God's walking with you," her sister, Alexandria, tearfully told reporters on Monday.
Crawford's brother, Derrick Carter, appealed to the Atlanta residents. "Can you just please help me find my baby sister? And Alexis, we love you," he said.
Crawford is described as a black female who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall. Family members said she was wearing either a black T-shirt or black hoodie and a cheetah-print head scarf when they last saw her on a FaceTime conversation.
Clark Atlanta did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.