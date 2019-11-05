Police are searching for a missing Clark Atlanta University student

Atlanta (CNN) Atlanta police are searching for a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student who has been missing for nearly a week.

Alexis Crawford last spoke to her family on October 30. She was last seen later that night in her off-campus apartment by her roommate, police said. Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of Crawford taken in a business before she disappeared.

MISSING PERSON: APD is seeking info to locate 21-year-old Alexis Crawford. Below are photos showing her inside of a business at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd in SW Atlanta. These photos are the most recent available. Know something? Call @StopCrimeATL at 404-577-TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/GnqmAb3sEh — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) November 5, 2019

Crawford's roommate told police she saw Crawford around midnight before going to bed, a police report said. Crawford was not in the apartment the next morning when the roommate left for class, and the front door was locked with a dead bolt, the roommate told police.

Crawford's sister said they communicated around 8:44 p.m. on October 30. Crawford asked her sister what she planned to do over the weekend. Crawford's sister said, "Nothing." Crawford didn't respond to text messages after that, her sister told police.

Crawford's mother told police her daughter was in good spirits and laughing when they spoke on October 30. Crawford's family reported her missing on November 1.

