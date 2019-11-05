An Arizona police chief reformed his department and called for investigations. This week he resigned

(CNN) Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista, who led an embattled department that faced multiple investigations for their use of force, abruptly resigned from his post, Arizona's Mesa Police Association said Monday.

"Chief Batista's resignation marks the third leadership transition in less than a decade for our department," the officers union said. "We look forward to working with the city council and city management to find a long-term chief who will serve our city well."

The chief was praised by some for the reforms he implemented within a department already under scrutiny over allegations of excessive force, including a policy he enacted following the beating of a 33-year-old man by five police officers.

The chief also "worked very hard on expanding the training for a lot of our field officers" and worked on updating that training, City Manager Chris Brady said Monday.

Read More