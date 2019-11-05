Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

(CNN) Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault charges in a deal that could result in up to 18 years in prison, instead of a possible life sentence.

Winslow was being retried on eight charges spanning 16 years and stemming from five accusers. He pleaded guilty to two of them: raping an unconscious victim and felony sexual battery, according to CNN affiliate KSWB

If he had been tried and convicted on all of the charges, Winslow could have faced life in prison; but the plea agreement sets his sentence at 12 to 18 years.

"I guess I have to, your honor," Winslow told San Diego Superior Court Judge Blaine K. Bowman about waiving his right to a jury trial. "I pray to God that you give me 12 and I can go home to my family as soon as possible."

Defense attorneys say they will argue in sentencing hearings that repeated brain injuries affected Winslow's behavior, KSWB reported.

