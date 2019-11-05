A man rescued a caged dog that was floating in a freezing lake. Now he wants to adopt her

(CNN) A small black and white pup is continuing her road to recovery after being rescued just in time from a freezing Illinois lake over the weekend.

Dory was inside a cage when Bryant Fritz spotted her floating in the lake and jumped in to save her.

She'll remain with animal control services until a police investigation wraps up, the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine said.

Once she's up for adoption, Fritz says he wants to bring her home with him.

"I'm so happy she made it," he told CNN.

