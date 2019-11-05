British lawmaker suggests tower block fire victims lacked 'common sense' for following safety advice

London (CNN) British minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has been condemned by survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire after suggesting that victims of the 2017 tragedy lacked "common sense" when they obeyed instructions from fire crews to stay inside the burning building.

Rees-Mogg, a Conservative MP and the Leader of the House of Commons, apologized Tuesday after telling the radio station LBC: "The more one's read over the weekend about the report and about the chances of people surviving -- if you just ignore what you're told and leave, you are so much safer."

He added: "I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do. And it is such a tragedy that that didn't happen."

The London tower block fire in June 2017, which spread throughout the building due to flammable cladding on its exterior, claimed the lives of 72 people.

Residents were told by emergency services to stay inside their flats for almost two hours before that advice was reversed.

Read More