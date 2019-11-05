Dr. Stephen Hahn nominated to be next FDA commissioner

(CNN) The Trump administration on Tuesday formally nominated Dr. Stephen Hahn to be the next commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, sending his nomination to the US Senate.

While the Senate considers Hahn's nomination, Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, is to lead the FDA.

The previous acting commissioner of the FDA, Dr. Ned Sharpless, will return to his role as the director of the National Cancer Institute, HHS said last week . By law, Sharpless was only allowed to serve a total of 210 days under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. His tenure ended at 5 p.m. ET Friday. Sharpless took the role of acting commissioner after former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb resigned from the agency in March.

Hahn is a well-known radiation oncology expert and is the current chief medical executive of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he has been a professor of radiation oncology since January 2015.

Asked to describe himself when he was appointed to the leadership position at MD Anderson, Hahn used one word: "Energetic."