Chelsea and Ajax serve up eight-goal Champions League thriller

(CNN) Eight goals, two red cards, two penalties and a three-goal comeback.

Many were expecting Chelsea and Ajax, two of this season's most exciting young teams in Europe, to serve up a treat at Stamford Bridge, but none would have predicted quite how crazy it would become.

Both sides traded what they must have thought were knockout blows throughout the tie, only for the other to haul itself off the canvas -- for Ajax, it came with a helping hand from VAR.

When the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of the game with the scores tied at 4-4, you were left wondering how it wasn't more.

Last season, the Champions League bore witness to some stunning comebacks; Liverpool's famous Anfield turnaround against Barcelona and Tottenham's Houdini act away to Ajax to name the two most memorable.

