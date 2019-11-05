Suspected fake doctor arrested after four deaths in Germany

(CNN) A 48-year-old woman, accused of causing four deaths after faking her medical qualifications, has been arrested in Germany.

The woman also allegedly caused eight long-term injuries while working as an assistant doctor at a hospital in Fritzlar in Schwalm-Eder district in the center of the country, according to a statement from state prosecutors published October 31.

Prosecutors confirmed the suspect is accused of manslaughter, grievous bodily harm, fraud, document forgery, misuse of a title, and practicing medicine without permission.

She allegedly used fake documents to get a job at the hospital where she worked from November 2015 to August 2018, then continued to practice there despite repeated errors, including the administration of incorrect medication.

Police executed a search warrant in January 2019 related to employment fraud and later expanded their investigation.