Two of Ireland's youngest killers sentenced for schoolgirl's murder

(CNN) Two of Ireland's youngest convicted killers have been sentenced for the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel, with one of the teens receiving life in prison.

The 15-year-old boys were found guilty in June of murdering Kriegel, 14, whose naked body was discovered in an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, County Dublin last year, Britain's PA Media news agency reported.

Boy A, as he was referred to during the trial, was also found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced on Tuesday to life imprisonment, with a review period after 12 years.

Boy B received a 15-year sentence, with a review after eight years. Both boys have been granted anonymity for life due to their age.

The schoolgirl's body was found after her parents reported her missing.

