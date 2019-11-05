Vizio and (RED) partner on this TV to help fight AIDS

If you're feeling charitable this holiday season, but don't know where to start, we've got a suggestion. The (VIZIO)RED M-Series Quantum TV in 50-inch size is available now for $479.99 on Amazon.com -- and 10% of each purchase will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS with (RED).

The special edition TV has subtle red accents around the frame of the display, giving it a bold look that's matched by its red remote. But this TV isn't just for show. Vizio's Quantum Color technology is here and produces over 1 billion shades of color. It has a 4K Ultra HD resolution and supports the HDR standard. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast connectivity are built in for easy streaming. You can even control it with Siri, the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

This collaboration between Vizio and (RED) comes ahead of World AIDS Day, December 1. (RED) partners with brands like Vizio, Apple, Amazon and Starbucks to create branded products that not only look great in red, but also raise money for the Global Fund to help fight against AIDS. (RED) has generated more than $600 million, impacting over 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, testing and care services.

At $479.99, the special edition (VIZIO)RED M-Series Quantum TV is a great deal for a television that has an impact. It not only gives you a vibrant and sharp display, but through (RED) it will also help those in need.

Note: The price above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.