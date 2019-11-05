Amazon is marking down these Alexa compatible 4K Samsung TVs

With the number of shows and movies now available to stream in 4K, it might be time to upgrade your television so you can see every detail in your favorite shows.

Amazon is currently taking up to 47-percent off of nine different Samsung Q60 and Q70 Ultra HD televisions.

There are five Q60 models on sale, ranging in size from 43-inches to 82-inches. It's the 82-inch model that's seeing the largest discount, normally priced at $3,799, but currently marked down to $1,997. On the lower end, the 43-inch model is normally $799, but currently listed at $497.

The four Q70 models range in price from $797 for a 49-inch TV, to $1,977 for a 75-inch TV.

The biggest difference between Samsung's Q60 and Q70 models, besides price, comes down to improve better picture quality from the Q70. Both models include Bixby integration, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.

If you're unsure which model to go with, it might be worth a quick trip to your local Best Buy to compare the Q60 and Q70 side by side. The picture quality on either TV should be just fine for most, but the does Q70 justify its higher price tag thanks to better performance.

Make sure to check out all of the Samsung TVs Amazon has marked down before the deal expires.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.