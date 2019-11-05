The best Advent calendars for 2019: Tea, 'Game of Thrones' and more

A primer for the uninitiated: Advent calendars technically aren't calendars. They're essentially boxes, with little "doors" numbered 1 through 24, each of which opens up to reveal a small present. The idea is that you get one surprise every night during Advent, which runs from December 1 to Christmas Eve.

Advent calendars started out decades ago as a fun tradition for kids. You may remember having one yourself, probably flimsy cardboard filled with bland chocolate and procured at the drugstore. But in the last few years, we've seen a redefining of the concept. Advent calendars are by no means just for kids anymore. You can ring in the holidays with grown-up versions that range from high-end beauty indulgences to gourmet delicacies.

Whether you're into body butter, hot sauce, or "Game of Thrones," here are the 20 best Advent calendars for 2019. The weeks leading up to Christmas just got way more fun.

Lego Friends Advent Calendar ($29.99; lego.com)

The diminutive brick-building projects that emerge from this calendar can be used as tree ornaments, gift wrap embellishments, or stocking stuffers for sibs.

Pukka Organic Teas Christmas Calendar ($14.99; amazon.com)

Afternoon tea time just got an upgrade, with one ethically and sustainably sourced organic tea after another.

Birchbox Countdown to Grooming Advent Calendar ($35; birchbox.com)

Here's one for the guys, loaded with grooming products on the order of Baxter of California Beard Grooming Oil and Kiehl's Facial Fuel SPF 20.

Bonne Maman 2019 Limited Edition ($60.99; amazon.com)

Petite pots of jam, jelly and honey, in flavors such as sweet orange & mandarin and cherry & blackberry, stand ready to brighten up those dark December work mornings.

Essie Advent Calendar ($119.97; amazon.com)

The yuletide surprises encased in this frosty caboodle include full-size and mini nail enamels, polish remover, and other mani-pedi accoutrements.

The Body Shop Entry Advent Calendar ($64.66; amazon.com)

For devotees of self-pampering, it doesn't get much better than opening up the likes of a bath bomb or a rich body butter every day for a month.

The Elf on the Shelf Orna-Pop Advent Countdown ($19.99; amazon.com)

A month of little thrills awaits. This calendar houses self-inflating, shiny ornaments that go right along with your child's Elf on the Shelf adventures.

Sephora Frosted Party Advent Calendar ($45; sephora.com)

Makeup connoisseurs will thrill to each little discovery. A mini eye pencil and a pineapple nose mask are among the goodies.

McCrea's Caramels Advent Calendar ($31.50, originally $35; barneys.com)

This collection of old-fashioned, gooey caramels will give you something to look forward to all month long. Cape Cod Sea Salt is always a favorite.

Bosco & Roxy 24 Dog Days of Christmas Calendar ($49.99; amazon.com)

You can't leave your loyal fur baby out of the December festivities! Indulge your doggo with his very own Christmas "cookies."

'Game of Thrones' 12 Days of Socks ($36.34; amazon.com)

What could be better for your GOT-loving lady than unboxing pair after glorious pair of themed crew and no-show socks?

BYOB Hot Sauce Advent Calendar ($79.95; amazon.com)

Spice up the season with this big ol' calendar full of Louisiana-made hot sauces. Each bottle is adorned with a different Christmas-y label.

Neuhaus 3-D Advent Calendar ($82; amazon.com)

Light years away from supermarket chocolate Advent calendars, this elegant recreation of the Neuhaus Galerie de la Reine boutique in Belgium is stuffed with an array of exquisite pralines.

Man Crates Jerky Advent Calendar ($79.99; mancrates.com)

All he wants for Christmas is — a buffet of beef jerky? That'll be easier than you expected. He'll uncover 25 spicy, meaty treats, in flavors such as habanero, chili lime and ghost pepper.

Playmobil 1.2.3. Advent Calendar ($24.99; amazon.com)

Each day of the season, tots will find a new figurine representing Christmas in the forest waiting for them.

Lancome Paris Holiday Advent Calendar ($110; lancome-usa.com)

Beauty mavens, rejoice! Everything from Advanced Génifique Yeux eye cream to Mini L'Absolu Rouge lipstick in Caprice is tucked inside this luxe case.

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar ($23.15; bookdepository.com)

This unique calendar offers bedtime stories, appropriate for children ages 3 to 8, starring their favorite Disney characters.

Opi Hello Kitty Nail Lacquer Advent Calendar ($49.95; ulta.com)

All about the Bows and Alpine Snow are just two of the holiday mini nail enamels sure to make tweens and teens swoon.

Wood Winter LED Light Up Countdown Calendar ($39.99; worldmarket.com)

For the DIYers out there, here's a whimsical keepsake with European style that you can fill with trinkets year after year.

Joe & Seph's Popcorn Advent Calendar ($74.95; amazon.com)

Snag a snack a day in festive mini bags. Gourmet flavors include the luscious (raspberry cheesecake) and the unusual (banoffee pie or speculoos, anyone?)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.