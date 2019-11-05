20 best beauty gifts on Amazon

Between making a list, checking it twice, and then somehow aligning it with your budget, buying holiday gifts can take some of the joy out of the season.

But not this year! These gift ideas from Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide tick all the boxes of what makes a great present — they're fun, indulgent, and bound to delight your friends and family. (We've also got great home, toy, fashion, and tech gift ideas from Amazon, too.)

Never again will your gifts be regifted or collect dust in some obscure drawer. Here, the picks that are already in our cart.

L'Occitane Holiday Hand Cream Indulgences Trio ($29; amazon.com)

Winter ushers in cold, dry air as well as frequent hand-washing (hello, flu season!). That means hands may quickly become dry and chapped. So a gift of rich, velvety hand creams will always come in — excuse the pun — handy. Gift the set or split the trio among friends.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Happy Hour Kit ($22; amazon.com)

Hyaluronic acid, a popular skin care ingredient known for its ability to retain water and plump and hydrate skin, is the star of this set — and essential for all ages and all skin types, so this is a crowd-pleaser of a gift. Together, the Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser and Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer keep skin healthy and moisturized.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Riley Starter Kit Vol. 1 ($49; amazon.com)

Sunday Riley is known for its cult-favorite formulas — and their high prices. This set allows the lucky recipient to try four of the best-selling products, including the beloved Good Genes Lactic-Acid Treatment. Then, she can decide if and when she wants to splurge.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Color Wow Dream Smooth Minis Travel Kit ($32; amazon.com)

Ideal for someone who's always on the road. Hotel toiletries don't stand a chance against this travel set. With a color-protecting shampoo, conditioner and smoothing spray, it ensures hair looks on-point whenever, wherever.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stila The Highest Realm Glitter & Glow Liquid Glitter Eye Shadow Set ($25; amazon.com)

Glitter gets a grown-up makeover in the form of these liquid eye shadows, which dry quickly and then won't budge. They're perfect for teens and adults alike.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lorac Pro Palette 2 Eyeshadow Kit ($39; amazon.com)

Most eyeshadow palettes include a handful of colors no one would ever use. That's not the case with this collection of classic jewel tones and everyday neutrals, which makes it especially versatile (and appreciated). And with a Behind The Scenes Eye Primer included, the shade du jour will last all day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Butter London Holiday 2019 Nippy Nudes Set ($22; amazon.com)

Nude shades of nail lacquer never go out of style, and for good reason: They're versatile, great for disguising chips, and appropriate everywhere. Warm and velvety in tone, these two shades are especially flattering.

_______________________________________________________________________________

John Varvatos Collection Coffret 4-Piece Fragrance Gift Set ($55; amazon.com)

Cologne can be hard to choose for someone special, which is why this gift set is genius. With four designer fragrances -- John Varvatos, John Varvatos Vintage, John Varvatos Artisan and John Varvatos Artisan Acqua — it offers several elegant options so the recipient can try them all and pick a favorite.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amika Limited Edition Mini Styler Holiday Set ($40; amazon.com)

Give the gift of good hair days — priceless, really — with this mini styler, which can straighten hair, create curls, and form waves. Its small size makes it easy to pack for trips and touch-ups alike.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Oribe Côte d'Azur Body Travel Set ($25; amazon.com)

So pretty you won't even have to wrap it, this box set includes a luxurious body cream and body wash. Both feature the brand's signature Côte d'Azur scent, which elicits a warm, sunny afternoon with its notes of Calabrian bergamot, jasmine and sandalwood.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Marvis Travel with Flavor Set ($15; amazon.com)

Before you balk at the idea of gifting toothpaste, know that this isn't just any toothpaste. This Italian brand is known for its delicious (but not overpowering) flavors, and in travel-size tubes, they'll ensure the giftee never has to track down a drugstore in a new destination.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Erno Laszlo Eyes on the Holidays Multi-Task Under Eye Serum Mask ($48; amazon.com)

Whether you're shopping for a new mom, frequent flyer, or someone who simply wants to look a little more bright-eyed, you can't go wrong with this set of 12 eye masks. Each is infused with glycerin, vitamin B3 and other powerful ingredients to firm and smooth tired eyes, and the hydrogel material means they won't slide down your face.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Opi Hello Kitty Nail Polish Collection Nail Lacquer ($11.50; amazon.com)

Looking for the easiest stocking stuffer ever? This nail polish comes in a variety of playful colors, although Glitter All the Way is an especially festive pop of gold — and New Year's Eve isn't that far off.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tonymoly Golden Pig Collagen Bounce Mask ($19; amazon.com)

You definitely won't want to hide this adorable, whimsical mask in wrapping paper. But what's inside is no joke: A potent combination of gold extract, hydrating squalene and nourishing honey extract firms and moisturizes skin within minutes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLips Lip Plumper Holiday Kit ($27, amazon.com)

These aren't just any glosses. They hydrate and volumize lips in a matter of minutes, and with three versatile shades — a pink, a neutral, and an easy-to-wear clear — you can rest assured that they'll go to good use.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bioderma Sensibio Discovery Kit for Sensitive Skin ($9.90, amazon.com)

This French brand is a staple for a reason: It's really, really good. This set includes micellar water to gently lift away grime and makeup without stripping skin, a daily moisturizer for lightweight hydration, and an eye cream to take down puffiness.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mustela Belly & Bust Pregnancy Skincare Set ($34.99, amazon.com)

Give the mom-to-be in your life something that's made just for her, like this skin care set designed to nourish and comfort. The Stretch Marks Prevention Cream and Bust Firming Serum are infused with avocado peptides that firm and smooth skin, keeping it healthy amid all the changes happening.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Elemis Superfood Glow Duo Ornament Skincare Gift Set ($19, amazon.com)

Perfect for the night owl, this little ornament houses the Elemis Superfood Facial Wash and Superfood Night Cream. The cleanser washes away the day, and the night cream, which is packed with nutrient-dense ingredients, helps skin recover overnight and delivers a glow in the A.M.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Gift Set ($37, amazon.com)

Bring spa night to a stressed-out someone with this gorgeous gift box — again, no wrapping needed. With a shower foam, body scrub, body cream and hand soap, all of which impart the delicate scent of cherry blossoms, it'll transform the average bathroom into a more Zen space. Plus, the gift box can double as elegant storage.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ernest Supplies Shaving Box Kit ($29.99, amazon.com)

Give his everyday routine an upgrade with this shaving kit, which comes complete with a triple-blade razor and a cooling shaving cream to soothe skin and limit irritation. It'll be his smoothest shave ever — trust us.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.