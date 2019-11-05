(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- In a significant reversal, a top US diplomat has changed his testimony in the impeachment inquiry to now admit there was a quid pro quo linking US aid to Ukraine with an investigation into President Donald Trump's political rival.
-- Nine Mormon women and children were shot and 'burned alive' in an ambush near the US-Mexico border, relatives say.
-- Krispy Kreme struck a deal with a college kid who drives 250 miles to resell its doughnuts.
-- A woman found dead in Ohio was killed by her own Great Danes, police say.
-- Emma Watson has said she prefers to call herself "self-partnered" rather than single as she approaches her 30th birthday.
-- A black cat halted the Cowboys-Giants NFL game with a thrillingly furry touchdown.
-- Consider putting that iPad out of reach. MRIs show screen time is linked to lower brain development in preschoolers.
-- 11,000 scientists warn of 'untold suffering' caused by climate change if humanity doesn't change its ways.
-- What you haven't missed yet: It's election night! The outcome of races in Kentucky, Mississippi and Virginia could shed light on how the US is leaning the middle of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Follow along here.