Philadelphia man charged with five murders between 2011 and 2017

(CNN) A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in five fatal shootings that occurred between 2011 and 2017, authorities said Monday.

Michael Blackston, 29, was charged Saturday with five counts of homicide and several gun-related charges, District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a news release.

Authorities provided few details, such as a possible motive for the string of killings.

"This investigation is active and ongoing, and the grand jury presentment remains under seal," Krasner's statement said. "The District Attorney's Office will have no further comment before trial."

Blackston's lawyer, Fortunato N. Perri, Jr., declined comment when contacted by CNN.

