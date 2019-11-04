A US citizen says he had acid thrown in his face after being told to go back to his country

(CNN) A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing acid in the face of a US citizen, who says his attacker told him to "go back to (his) country."

Milwaukee police say they arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with the vicious attack against Muhad Villalaz that caused second degree burns. Charges will be brought forward to the District Attorney's Office in the next couple of days, Milwaukee Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Sheronda Grant confirmed to CNN.

The attack occurred after the two men got into an argument Friday night, and the suspect threw acid on Villalaz. the police department said.

Villalaz told CNN affiliate WISN he got into an argument with the attacker over how Villalaz had parked his car.

Villalaz said his attacker called him an "illegal" and told him to "get out of this country" before throwing acid in his face, WISN reported

