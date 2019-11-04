A woman might go to jail for forgetting to return library books

New York (CNN) A woman failed to return two public library books on time and was faced with an arrest warrant.

The Charlotte, Michigan resident checked out two books from her local library in 2017, and says she didn't know about the overdue fines until a few months ago, according to CNN affiliate WILX . Melinda Sanders-Jones was told in person that her books were late when she was barred a few months ago from using a printer at Charlotte Community Library. Once Sanders located them on her son's bookshelf and returned them, she figured she would be notified of the fees, she told the station.

It wasn't that simple. Sanders was in line to receive a promotion at her job, but her boss called her last week and said a background check revealed she had an open arrest warrant. Thinking it was a joke, Sanders laughed. When her boss said he was serious, "I was like, no, there's no way. There's no way I have a warrant," Sanders recalled to WILX.

Charlotte Police Department Chief Paul Brentar confirmed the arrest warrant to CNN and said Sanders is charged with failure to return rental property.

"I really don't think that going to jail over those two books is OK, and I definitely didn't want to steal their property," Sanders told WILX.

