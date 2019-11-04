NASA's Curiosity rover snapped an eerie image of the Mars horizon

(CNN) NASA's Mars Curiosity rover is still traversing the Red Planet on its own, searching for evidence of past life there.

On the most recent leg of its solo mission, the rover captured images of a somewhat eerie vista.

The image shows the distant rim of the Gale Crater, a dried-up lake with a mountain in its center, though much of it is concealed by dust. NASA scientists have tasked the Curiosity with exploring it to search for signs of past life.

Curiosity photographed the Martian horizon while traveling up Central Butte , a sloping rock structure where it's searching for sedimentary signals that suggest water might've flowed there, US Geological Survey planetary geologist Kristen Bennett said.

The Curiosity is a sophisticated machine that was built to explore and probe Mars by itself after NASA lost contact with the Opportunity rover during a Martian dust storm.

