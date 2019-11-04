LeBron James building temporary housing for families at his hometown school

(CNN) LeBron James is adding safe housing to the school he founded in his hometown, so students have a stable place to live while they get their education.

The NBA star announced Monday that a historic apartment building in Akron, Ohio, is being renovated and turned into transitional housing for families in need at his I Promise School.

"Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education. But we've found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive — if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety," James said in a statement. "We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet."

James' foundation opened the school for at-risk third and fourth graders last year and plans to expand to first through eighth grade by 2022. He has promised free tuition to the University of Akron when the students graduate.

"Proud of this!!!!" James tweeted on Monday. "There's always more to be done when it comes to giving my kids an opportunity to be successful in life. Every barrier we remove can possibly change their family's life and we're never going to stop!!"

