NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill expected to resign

New York (CNN) New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill is expected to resign from his post atop the country's largest police force, according to two law enforcement sources.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea is expected to replace O'Neill, according to a law enforcement source.

O'Neill began his tenure in September 2016 after being appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio. He previously served as NYPD Chief of Department and has worked as a police officer in New York City since 1983, according to his NYPD bio.

His expected resignation comes just months after O'Neill announced that he was firing Daniel Pantaleo , the officer accused of fatally choking Eric Garner in 2014. The firing was a fraught choice for O'Neill, who said in August that he would probably not be happy with the firing if he were still an officer.

"Had I been in (Pantaleo's) situation, I may have made similar mistakes," he said.

