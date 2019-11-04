A man could get a year in prison and a $50,000 fine for killing an endangered sawfish

(CNN) A man in Florida could face up to a year in federal prison and a $50,000 fine after witnesses said they saw him kill an endangered smalltooth sawfish by removing the long, flat saw that gives the fish its name.

Smalltooth sawfish use that saw to sense and attack prey. Without it, they can't survive.

The smalltooth sawfish has been protected under the Endangered Species Act since 2003, making it illegal to catch, harm, harass or kill the fish. Fisherman sometimes catch sawfish accidentally while they're fishing for other species, according to NOAA, but there are guidelines on how to respond when that happens.

NOAA and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated Ponce's case, the US attorney's office said. As of Friday's announcement, a sentencing date had not yet been set.

