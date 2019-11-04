A Florida man says his pregnant wife saved his life in home invasion - with an AR-15

(CNN) A Florida man said two armed men invaded his home and were beating him when his wife, eight months pregnant, saved the day by shooting one of the intruders with an automatic rifle, CNN affiliate Bay News 9 reported.

"Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it," Jeremy King told Bay News 9. "(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me."

The couple told investigators she had fired one shot, the sheriff's office said.

King said the men were hooded and masked when they broke into his Lithia house, outside Tampa. The men pulled a pistol on him, grabbed his 11-year-old daughter and demanded "everything you got," Bay News 9 reported.

