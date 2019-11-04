A foster mom was arrested in an adoption scheme and authorities say she used her adopted son as bait

(CNN) A foster mom was arrested in an alleged adoption scheme after using her foster son as bait, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Tina Scee, 54, of Interlachen, Florida, was arrested Friday and charged with organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, illegally placing a child for adoption and perjury in connection with the scam, according to FDLE.

While Scee fostered a 2-year-old boy in 2017, she presented herself as a Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) worker trying to find adoptive homes for children, FDLE said.

A couple in Ohio visited Scee to meet a disabled boy who Scee said was available for adoption, FDLE said.

Over several months the couple kept the child with them in Ohio, but Scee told them that they would have to return to Florida periodically before the adoption was complete, according to authorities.

