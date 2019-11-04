FBI arrests alleged white supremacist accused of planning to bomb a Pueblo synagogue

(CNN) Federal authorities arrested a 27-year-old accused white supremacist who allegedly planned to bomb a synagogue in Colorado over the weekend.

Richard Holzer had brought a knife and a mask to a motel room and was examining inert pipe bombs prepared by undercover agents moments before he was arrested late Friday night, according to a criminal complaint.

Holzer is charged with attempting to obstruct the free exercise of religious beliefs with the attempted use of explosives. In court documents, officials called him a domestic terrorist and described his alleged anti-Semitic ideology and desires for a racial holy war.

According to the complaint, Holzer talked about killing Jews in forums online and shared photos of himself casing a synagogue in Pueblo. He described himself as a skinhead, and shared pictures of himself with other social media users with guns and knives alongside white supremacist symbols, the complaint says.

He also said he paid a "witch doctor" $70 to put arsenic in the water pipes of the synagogue and "hex" the place last year, according to the complaint.

