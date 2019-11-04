The Cleveland Browns cut safety Jermaine Whitehead for tweeting violent threats after loss

(CNN) The NFL's Cleveland Browns waived safety Jermaine Whitehead on Monday, a day after he apparently sent several profane tweets threatening violence following the team's loss to the Denver Broncos.

The account @j2whitehead_ has since been suspended by Twitter for violating its rules.

team spokesman released a statement criticizing the tweets on Sunday evening, and by Monday morning Whitehead was gone from the team.

"Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," the statement said. "We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally."

In the series of tweets to critics, @j2whitehead_ wrote about beating people up or killing them and called some "cracker." There were also threats to Dustin Fox, a local Browns reporter who criticized Whitehead's effort in the game.

