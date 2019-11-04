A woman said Buffalo Wild Wings employees asked her group to move because of 'racist' regulars

(CNN) Employees at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Illinois asked a group of adults and children that included African Americans to move to other tables because a regular patron sitting nearby was "racist," a woman wrote on social media.

The restaurant chain says it has fired two employees.

"We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved," the restaurant said in a statement. "Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."

Vahl wrote that the group of six adults and 12 children arrived at the restaurant in Naperville, outside Chicago, on October 26.

"A couple minutes went by and the host went up to my husband and asked 'what race are you guys?' My husband asked him why it mattered and the host responded that a table with 2 of their 'regular customers' were next to where we were to be seated and he didn't want us sitting there because he's 'racist,'" she wrote.

Vahl said her group was mostly African Americans. They went ahead and took the tables that had been set up for them to deny "satisfaction" to the complainer, who was staring at them while they were being seated, she wrote.

The group ordered drinks and appetizers and Vahl noticed an employee talking to "the racists table," she wrote. The employee approached the group and said their seats were reserved and they would have to move, Vahl wrote. They "politely" declined to move, she wrote.

The waitress said the complainer was a regular and known for being racist, Vahl wrote.

"How is an establishment ok with serving people who try to control which types of people sit around them?! It was not ok that that a person of management was willing to move 6 adults and 12 children versus 2 grown adults who are uncomfortable sitting by black folks!!" she wrote.

Next, the service manager approached and told the group the seats were reserved by a party of 18 that called in, despite there being no "reserved" signs on the tables, she wrote.

The group left and went to Hooters to continue the birthday celebration, she wrote.

The celebration, she wrote, "turned into a discussion with our young impressionable sons about how we didn't get kicked out, but willingly CHOSE to leave because of the unfair treatment we were being given."