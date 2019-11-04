(CNN) A California rapid transit employee is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a man who fell onto the tracks as a train was approaching the platform.

The dramatic rescue happened at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station at the Oakland Coliseum after an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.

Tony Badilla, a passenger who witnessed the episode, posted a video on Twitter of the two men hugging in the aftermath.

This #BART worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/RX3zD36853 — Tony Badilla (@TonyBadilla) November 4, 2019

He told CNN the employee, identified by BART as John O'Connor, was very attentive in keeping the crowd back from the tracks while helping riders find their train line.

"As the train approached, I sat up from my seat and the crowd turned their attention to the train," he said. "I heard a commotion to my left just as the train arrived and witnessed the BART worker physically bring the man to the ground, both falling to the deck safely as the train breezed by.

Read More