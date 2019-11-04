What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos

The Washington Nationals celebrate after winning the World Series on Wednesday, October 30. The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 to win Game 7 and their first title in franchise history.Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina serves in the Women's Singles final match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty during the Women's Tennis Association Finals in Shenzhen, China on Sunday, November 3. Barty won the match. Visual China Group via Getty Images
Colts defensive end Ben Banogu sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco during the fourth quarter on Sunday, October 27 in Indianapolis, Indiana.Thomas J. Russo/USA Today Sports
Vino Rosso, ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr., wins the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, November 2, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The race track has had 37 horse deaths in the past 11 months after Mongolian Groom was euthanized after a left-hind leg injury on Saturday.Alex Evers/AP
Canelo Alvarez, right, lands a punch against Sergey Kovalev during a World Boxing Organization light heavyweight match on Saturday, November 2, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is the fourth Mexican fighter to win titles in four weight divisions. John Locher/AP
New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss' helmet falls off while stopping Yanni Gourde and Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, November 1, in Uniondale, New York. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the New York City marathon in Manhattan on Sunday, November 3. Jepkosgei's unofficial time of two hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds makes her win the second-fastest ever in the women's open division, according to the New York City Marathon. Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports
Arsenal goalie Bernd Leno attempts to block a shot during a match against the Wolverhampton Wanderers in Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday, November 2. The Arsenal and the Wolves tied 1-1.Eddie Keogh/Reuters
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider Somkiat Chantra of Thailand ﬂies over MV Agusta Temporary Forward rider Dominique Aegerter of Switzerland during the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix motorcycle race at Phillip Island on Sunday, October 27.John Morris/AFP via Getty Images
Australian cricketer Grace Harris of the Heat warms up before the start of the Women's Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at Harrup Park in Mackay, Australia, on Saturday, November 02.Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua high-ﬁves fans after a win against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, November 2. Jennifer Buchanan/USA Today Sports
A Washington Nationals fan holding two beers gets hit from a homer by Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez during Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, October 27. See more photos from the World Series John G. Mabanglo/EPA
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens of Belgium return the ball during their Women's Doubles match during the Women's Tennis Association Finals in Shenzhen, China on on Monday, October 28. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
A wheelchair racer crosses the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City marathon in Manhattan on Sunday, November 3.Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers stiff arms Wofford's Miller Mosley at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 2, in Clemson, South Carolina. The Tigers defeated the Terriers 59-14. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Serbia's Novak Djokovic enters the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, before his match against Britain's Kyle Edmund on Thursday, October 31. Christian Hartmann/Reuters
Minnesota's Jordan Greenway and St. Louis' Mackenzie MacEachern fight over the puck at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 30. Jeff Curry/USA Today Sports
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the second goal of the game against Genoa at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy on Wednesday, October 30. Massimo Pinca/Reuters
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a pass despite coverage from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 3.Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Canadian ice skating pair Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus compete during the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, France, on Sunday, November 3. Emmanuel Foudrot/Reuters
Damien Oliver riding Warning wins the seventh race of the Victory Derby at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, November 2. Jenny Evans/Getty Images
Justin Tipuric of Wales fights for the ball against New Zealand's Brodie Reallick and Beauden Barrett during the World Cup bronze final match in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, November 1. New Zealand won 40-17.Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson runs on field before a game against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, November 3.Alex Davidson/Getty Images
Top Alcohol Funny Car driver Doug Gordon crashes during a drag race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada on Friday, November 1. Gordon walked away from the crash uninjured. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports
Adelaide 36ers' Eric Griffin shoots during a match against the Sydney Kings at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Australia on Saturday, November 2. Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Washington manager Dave Martinez argues with umpire Gary Cederstrom as he is ejected in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 29, in Houston, Texas. Martinez was upset when Trea Turner was called out for runner interference.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Switzerlands' Belinda Bencic waits in the tunnel for her Women's Singles semiﬁnal match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the Women's Tennis Association Finals in Shenzhen, China on Saturday, November 2. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images