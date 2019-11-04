Even a little running cuts risk of premature death, new study shows

(CNN) Wondering whether it's worth going for a little jog? Get those sneakers on -- a new study shows that any amount of running lowers the risk of premature death.

In an analysis of 14 previous studies -- from the US, UK, China and Denmark -- the group of researchers from institutes in Australia, Thailand and Finland concluded that increased running participation "would probably lead to substantial improvements in population health and longevity."

The studies they used involved 232,149 participants over time periods ranging from 5.5 to 35 years.

Overall, people who ran any distance were associated with a 27% lower risk of death from all causes than those who did not, the meta-analysis shows. Running was also associated with a 30% and 23% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer, respectively.

Previous studies had yielded "inconsistent findings" about whether running could lower the risk of premature death, according to the researchers.

