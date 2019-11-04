(CNN) Yvette Lundy, a heroine of the French Resistance during World War II, died Sunday at the age of 103.

Lundy joined the Resistance at the beginning of the Nazi occupation of France and survived spells in two concentration camps in Germany, according to a statement from the office of President Emmanuel Macron released Monday.

After the war, she returned to France and spent most of her life speaking to young people about her experiences, calling for "peace and brotherhood," according to the statement.

During her time in the Resistance, Lundy provided fake papers to Jewish families and escaped prisoners of war.

She was arrested, interrogated and imprisoned by the Gestapo in 1944, at the age of 28.

