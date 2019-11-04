41 migrants found alive in back of truck in Greece

Athens, Greece (CNN) Police have found 41 people alive in the back of a refrigerated truck during a routine highway check in northern Greece, officials said Monday.

The refrigeration system had not been turned on and the migrants, all men and boys, were uninjured, Theodoros Hronopoulos, a police spokesman, told CNN.

A small number of the migrants were taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons, while the rest were taken directly to a nearby police station for identification.

A Georgian truck driver, 40, was arrested, police said. Routine checks on trucks and other vehicles have increased lately, following a number of incidents involving migrants being smuggled through Greece in the back of vehicles.

Greek newspapers drew parallels between Monday's incident and a more grisly one last month in England, when 39 migrants, all of them believed to be Vietnamese , were found dead in the back of a truck 20 miles outside of London.

