Gay Byrne, veteran Irish broadcaster, dead at 85

(CNN) Veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne has died aged 85, his longtime employer RTÉ announced on Monday.

The network said Byrne, who hosted "The Late Late Show" for almost four decades and presented a morning show on Irish radio until 1999, had been ill "for some time.

In a statement to RTÉ, his family said: "It is with sadness that Kathleen, Crona and Suzy wish to announce that their beloved Gay has died peacefully at home today, surrounded by his family.

"We wish to thank everybody for their love and support during Gay's illness. Particularly the wonderful teams in the Mater Hospital, St Francis Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society".

Gay Byrne and musician Sinead O'Connor on the final episode of the Late Late Show on May 21, 1999.

"The Late Late Show" became one of the world's longest-running talk shows after Byrne became its first host in 1962.

