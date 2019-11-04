Black Friday 2019: Here's what's on sale now

Black Friday may still be weeks away, but some of our favorite retailers and brands are moving full steam ahead on sales and special deals. Some of the prices may drop further on Black Friday itself, but when you see a really good price this early, it can be a smart idea to lock in your order when you can, so you don't get shut out if shipping times slip or if an item you had your eye on sells out.

If you are willing to wait it out and see what happens later this month, we definitely recommend signing for Amazon Prime, so you can take advantage of two-day shipping. (A 30-day free trial will carry over into December.)

But retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, B&H, The Home Depot and many others aren't waiting around, and neither are we. Ahead, we rounded up all the best deals and discounts you can find right now in an easy cheat seat, and we'll update daily as we go.

Major retailers

Fashion and beauty

Tech and toys

Home

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.