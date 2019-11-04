Black Friday 2019: Here's what's on sale now

Black Friday may still be weeks away, but some of our favorite retailers and brands are moving full steam ahead on sales and special deals. Some of the prices may drop further on Black Friday itself, but when you see a really good price this early, it can be a smart idea to lock in your order when you can, so you don't get shut out if shipping times slip or if an item you had your eye on sells out.
If you are willing to wait it out and see what happens later this month, we definitely recommend signing for Amazon Prime, so you can take advantage of two-day shipping. (A 30-day free trial will carry over into December.)
But retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, B&H, The Home Depot and many others aren't waiting around, and neither are we. Ahead, we rounded up all the best deals and discounts you can find right now in an easy cheat seat, and we'll update daily as we go.
Major retailers
- Apple: Save on AirPods, the 6th Gen 9.7-inch iPad, and Macs from a variety of retailers.
- Amazon: Holideals are everywhere with tons of gift guides and discounted products. We've rounded up the best tech savings, fashion sales, home products, toys for every age and a lot more.
- Best Buy: Save on hundreds of electronics like TVs, game consoles, mobile accessories and laptops.
- Nordstrom: Take up to 70% off thousands of goodies, from cozy sweaters to must-have boots.
- Target: Black Friday deals are coming early across all sections.
- Walmart: Save across all products with daily deal drops.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Take $20 off your purchase of $100, $50 off your purchase of $175 and $100 off your purchase of $300 or more code BMSM19 now through Nov. 8.
- Alo Yoga: Save big (over 50% off) on some of the softest, most luxe activewear on the market.
- Madewell: Save up to 20% off on dresses and skirts, plus find additional savings on denin.
- Naadam: Now's the perfect time to gift our favorite affordable sweater, and yes it's cashmere for $75.
- Sephora: You can start saving big on gift sets, like this Christmas Cookie House Party set from Too Faced, which is available for almost $300 off its original price.
- Ugg: Save on warm boots, cozy slippers and fuzzy accessories during Ugg's holiday sale.
- Untuckit: Score savings of up to 40% with code EXTRA10 on shirts meant to be worn untucked.
Tech and toys
- Amazon devices: Score an Echo Dot, Echo Show 5 or Echo Wall Clock for cheap.
- LEGO: Save on a variety of sets, ranging from "Star Wars" to Disney and City.
- Lenovo: Score savings on laptops, tablets, 2-in-1s, desktops and accessories.
- ShopDisney: Save on pajamas, clothes, plushes, toys and more in this sitewide sale.
- Vizio: Save on V, M and P Series TVs and soundbars at Sam's Club.
Home
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Home products like bedding, pillows, towels, curtains and robot vacuums are on sale.
- Boll & Branch: Shop the brand's super cozy gift guide, and save 15% with code GIFT15.
- Brooklinen: Save up to 25% when you purchase a bundle of Brooklinen's beloved, super soft sheets.
- Casper: Get 10% off any order with a mattress, now through Nov. 4.
- Hisense: Save over $700 on a 20-cubic foot Bottom-Freezer Quad Refrigerator at Lowe's.
- LoveSac: Score up to 30% off "sactionals."
- Overstock: Looking for home decor? It's up to 70% off in Overstock's home section.
- Purple: Sure, daylight savings gives you an extra hour of sleep, but Purple is taking $100 off mattresses.
- Wayfair: Save with doorbusters each and every day as Wayfair counts down to Black Friday.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.